Serial thief: Kansas woman sentenced for shoplifting bras

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An affluent suburban Kansas City woman with a history of shoplifting has been ordered to spend a year and seven months in prison for the thefts.

Forty-seven-year-old Kelli Jo Bauer of Overland Park, Kansas, also was ordered Friday in Kansas’ Johnson County to pay more than $22,000 in restitution to merchants.

Bauer has admitted she stole tens of thousands of dollars of clothing and merchandise she was peddling out of her nearly $1 million home.

Bauer had two prior Johnson County theft convictions when she was charged in 2015 with felony theft. That was after police who searched her home found a large amount of stolen merchandise.

Last November, she was charged again after stealing bras from a Lenexa department store.