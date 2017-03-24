Police: 4 children avoid injury in Kansas drive by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a drive by shooting into a home.

Just after 5a.m. Friday, a man and woman reported suspects shot at their residence in the2200 Block of North Minneapolis Street in Wichita, according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during an online media briefing.

Several bullets struck the home and entered the window of a bedroom where four children ages 7, 3, 2 and 1 were sleeping, according to police.

Authorities are asking the public for help with information in the case. Police had no suspect or vehicle description early Friday.

There were no injuries reported only damage to the residence.