NJCAA Tournament Time! Catch NJCAATV Right Here!

The 70th Annual NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament continues with semi-final action and a 6pm tipoff on Friday.

Catch all the action on Eagle Radio, with day games broadcast on KWBW 1450 am/98.5 fm. Country 102.9 fm KHUT will join in on all the fun by also broadcasting the evening tilts.

In addition, Eagle Radio Sports will provide audio to all the action on NJCAATV.com. Just click on www.njcaatv.com for all the action.

When the Hutchinson Blue Dragons are in action, you can catch the Hutchinson audio with Glen Grunwald and Rusty Hilst at www.hutchinsonscountrystation.com or click here vs Northwest Floriday State.

For more Tournament information, go to the following links:

Men: www.njcaahutchtourney.com

Women: www.njcaalubbock2017.org