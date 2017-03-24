Local man granted community corrections in distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 40-year-old man was sentenced Friday to three years and four months in prison, then granted 18-months community corrections after he was convicted of two charges associated with drug sales for a case from 2015.

Joey Cross was given a total of 40 months for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to sell.

The state indicates in the criminal complaint that at the time of the arrest, he had between 3.5 to 100 grams of methamphetamine and more then 25-grams of marijuana. The crimes occurring back on Oct. 10, 2015.

Cross is no stranger to the court having served time in prison for drugs and flee and elude for cases in Reno County in 2000 and 2001 and a drug conviction in Sedgwick County in 2002.