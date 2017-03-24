HUTCHINSON, Kan. It has been a part of Hutchinson for more than 60 years, but on Friday morning paper was up over the windows and a sign was in place at Hayes Sight and Sound that the store was closed.
Few details were available and attempts to contact the store were unsuccessful.
Hayes had been a main stay in the downtown area ever since it was opened by the Hayes family in 1955. Since then they have been a leader in selling name brand TV and entertainment along with furniture.
Downtown Hutchinson Director Jim Seitnator said they were informed of the closing last week and said it is another unfortunate example of people buying online rather than shopping locally.
A liquidation sale will be held at a later date but no date was given.
Comments
CeeCee says
I grew up in Hutchinson and have some great memories of life there. It’s sad to read news like this and makes me realize that loyalty and relationships are a thing of the past. We want what’s easy, fast and cheap. I hope future generations can come back and realize what a good thing it was to go a store, know the people working there and enjoy the experience. Intead of walking around with headphones on, never making eye contact, using self checkout lines and running to the car to post how they just went to the store to all of their followers, that for some reason seem to actually be interested.
Tony B Hayes says
You ok dinosaur do you have twin sisters?
Tony B Hayes says
That was supposed to say: you ol dinosaur
Tony B Hayes says
You sure Jim?
You just gave an interview to an out of town paper who will make ad revenue from your words instead of a Hutch company.
Right below this article is the ‘big deals’ promo, with tons of out of town offers. This is what you’re helping promote.
Were your clothes made in Hutchinson Jim? How about your nice car? Is all of your food grown locally too?
The point is, people vote with their wallets. People will find the best deals. Instead of wearing local consignment shop clothes, you probably wear suits made somewhere else.
Instead of paying twice as much for the exact same product, they buy what’s best for their family.
Instead of blaming the internet, maybe Jim and the downtown stores can get with the times and actually sell their own products and services online?
It’s 2017, the internet has been around decades. If your business model doesn’t include it, you have no chance.
Just sayin... says
very true…sad, but true