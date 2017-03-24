HUTCHINSON, Kan. It has been a part of Hutchinson for more than 60 years, but on Friday morning paper was up over the windows and a sign was in place at Hayes Sight and Sound that the store was closed.

Few details were available and attempts to contact the store were unsuccessful.

Hayes had been a main stay in the downtown area ever since it was opened by the Hayes family in 1955. Since then they have been a leader in selling name brand TV and entertainment along with furniture.

Downtown Hutchinson Director Jim Seitnator said they were informed of the closing last week and said it is another unfortunate example of people buying online rather than shopping locally.

A liquidation sale will be held at a later date but no date was given.