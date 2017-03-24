Ex-convict in court for reading of 12 charges involving meth distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 58-year-old Hutchinson man with three cases before the court and arrested after he led officers on a chase in the city and county has been formally charged.

Daniel Wilson Sr. faces a total of 12 counts including possession of methamphetamine and two alternate counts of felony flee and elude.

The chase ended in the 500 block of West 15th. Speeds during the chase were as high as 40-to-60 mph in the city and 100-to-110 in the county according to statements made in court.

Once Daniel Wilson Sr. was stopped, law enforcement discovered of methamphetamine, marijuana, and mushrooms, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles.

His bonds total $102,000, but the state has filed a motions to revoke bond in two other cases and during a court hearing Friday, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen decided there would be no bond in those two cases until a hearing over the issue is held. She scheduled that for next Friday.

Wilson argued repeatedly to be let out of jail, but the judge told him “no,” stating that every time he’s let out of jail, he picks up another case.

In one of the cases pending, he’s charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a depressant, possession of marijuana and felony interference. In a third case, he’s charged with theft of property for taking a 10 foot enclosed trailer back on Dec. 30.

His new case moves to a waiver-status docket on April 5.