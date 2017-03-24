Cause of mile-wide SW Kansas grass fire under investigation

SEWARD COUNTY – Officials are working to determine the cause of a large grass fire late Thursday in Seward County.

Just after 5p.m. Seward County Fire Rescue was dispatched area of Road P and Highway 54, according to a media release.

Units were already in the area responding to another fire and were redirected. An immediate need request for mutual aid was transmitted to the Kansas State office of Emergency Management.

Approximately 35 fire units with about 62 firefighters from 9 counties arrived and starting working the fire.

Heavy rain occurred and assisted with extinguishing the fire. Mutual aid companies were released and a majority of them were directed to Perryton Texas to assist with another wildfire.

Seward County has crews continuing to monitor the situation in the river bottom throughout the night and will continue to be on scene throughout the day Friday.

We estimate the fire to have been a mile wide and burned about 4 miles approximately 2,500 acres. Cause is under investigation.

Numerous local farmers assisted with discs as well as Seward County Road and Bridge road graders. Seward County Sheriff’s Office assisted with evacuations. No injuries were reported.