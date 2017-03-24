Anita Mae Southworth | 1932 – 2017

Anita Mae (McPhee) Southworth, 84, died March 22, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. She was born July 28, 1932 in Joliet, IL, the daughter of James and Marie (Hamrin) McPhee.

She graduated from Edison High School in Gary, Indiana. Anita worked for Hutchinson Community College in the Science Department, and retired in 1992 from Kansas Power and Light of Hutchinson. She was a 55-year member of First United Methodist Church and a 35-year member of Sweet Adelines International.

On Sept. 3, 1955, Anita married Howard Emerson Southworth in Gary, IN. He survives. Other survivors include: children, Herbert Southworth and wife Debra of Wichita, Lisa Ronen and husband Michael of Kechi; grandchildren, Zachary Luckett and wife Elizabeth of Brandon, MS, Amanda Harmon and husband Chad of Kechi, Rebecca Walenz and husband Samuel of Tallahassee, FL, Audrey Wolters and husband Caleb of St. Louis, MO, Daniel Southworth of Manhattan; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Drew Luckett, and Collin Harmon; and sister, Marilyn Pearson of Palm Bay, FL. She was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Marilee Southworth; grandson, David Andrew Luckett; five brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, March 27, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson with Pastor Jeff Slater and the Reverend Tom Harmon presiding. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday with the family to receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

