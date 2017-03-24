Accident injures two in Reno County

RENO COUNTY – Two people were injured after a one vehicle accident in the county on Thursday.

Charles Roberts Baker, 72 and Raymond Lynn Yingling, 44 both of Hutchinson were traveling eastbound on West 4th and Brownlee in an F150 pickup. Baker lost control of the truck due to a medical condition and overturned two times.

Both were wearing their seat-belts and were transported by Reno County EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical center for treatment.

The accident occurring around 7:30 p.m.