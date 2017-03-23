Senator Roberts apologizes for mammogram comment

WASHINGTON -Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas is apologizing for his comment about the possibility the GOP health care bill would ease federal requirements on coverage of basic services like mammograms.

In an interview with a reporter for Talking Points Memo on Thursday, Roberts was asked about potential changes in the health care bill. He said: “I wouldn’t want to lose my mammograms.”

I deeply regret my comments on a very important topic. Mammograms are essential to women’s health & I never intended to indicate otherwise. — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) March 23, 2017

He later tweeted an apology: “I deeply regret my comments on a very important topic. Mammograms are essential to women’s health & I never intended to indicate otherwise.”