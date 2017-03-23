NJCAA Tournament Time! Catch NJCAATV Right Here!

The 70th Annual NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament continues with a noon tipoff on Thursday.

Catch all the action on Eagle Radio, with day games broadcast on KWBW 1450 am/98.5 fm. Country 102.9 fm KHUT will join in on all the fun by also broadcasting the evening tilts.

In addition, Eagle Radio Sports will provide audio to all the action on NJCAATV.com. Just click on www.njcaatv.com for all the action.

For more Tournament information, go to the following links:

Men: www.njcaahutchtourney.com

Women: www.njcaalubbock2017.org