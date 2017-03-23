Lyons man busted on meth charges in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 53-year-old Lyons man on community corrections for cases in Rice County was arrested in Hutchinson after police were called over a concern for welfare case.

It was reported that a man was slumped over in a vehicle on Liberty Street in Careyville. When police arrived, he was leaving that area in the wrong lane of traffic. Police stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of South Lorraine.

Joel Davis was driving the vehicle and the officer noticed a number of syringes in the vehicle. Davis admitted he was not diabetic. They eventually did a search of Davis and the vehicle were they say they found three bags of suspected methamphetamine as well as the syringes, pipes and spoons.

Davis was arrested for suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Davis has prior convictions for drugs that are still active here in Reno County as well as being on corrections for a drug conviction in Rice County where he faces a corrections violation.

He’s jailed on a bond of $15,500.