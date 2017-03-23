Kan. boy hospitalized after he falls from truck bed at railroad crossing

HARPER COUNTY -A Kansas boy was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. on Thursday in Harper County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Geraldine
Mazanec, 64, Marienthal, was eastbound on southwest 40th Road just west of 120th
A boy fell out of the bed of the truck as the driver was slowing down for a railroad crossing.
Harper EMS transported Wyatt Mazanec, 7, Marienthal, to Harper Hospital.
The driver was properly restrained at the time of the accident and not injured, according to the KHP.
