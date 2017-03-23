Hearing for three charged in meth distribution case continued over attorney conflict

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The preliminary hearing for three people charged with having a seller’s quantity of drugs had to be continued Wednesday when it was discovered one the attorney’s had a conflict with a states witness.

Travis Collier, Cynthia Bennett and Timothy Thomas were charged in a case involving the distribution of methamphetamine as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The state had called there first witness and it was then that Defense Attorney Bonnie Corrado discovered that she had represented the witness for a case in the past, that being Willie Patterson. So, Judge Joe McCarville continued the case to a waiver-status docket on April 19, and assigned a Wichita attorney to represent Collier in the case.

The state alleges that between 3.5 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine for the case from Aug. 19, 2016. Police also found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Collier has another case pending where he was arrested on similar charges. That was back on July 30 when he was arrested by police for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, DUI, illegal transportation of liquor and illegal display.

He was stopped in the 400 block of North Severance and, during the stop, they allegedly found the drugs and paraphernalia.

We’ll continue to follow this case as it proceeds through the courts.