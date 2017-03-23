HCC student charged with selling pot in college dorm fails to show in court

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 20-year-old Hutchinson Community College student charged in a drug distribution case failed to show for a court hearing Thursday and a bench warrant has been issued.

Andre Harris is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of a school. The school being Graber Elementary school, but also the Hutchinson Community College campus.

It was back on Feb. 15 when an employee of the college reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the suspects room. They came into the room and found two bags of marijuana sitting on top of a scale. That led to a search of the room where they allegedly found 17 more individual bags of marijuana. Total weight coming to around 27 grams.

He has been free on a $5,000 bond, but failed to show for a status hearing in the case leading to Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen issuing a bench warrant with a $7,500 bond.