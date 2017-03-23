Edward “Ed” S. Gordon | 1934 – 2017

Edward Stephen “Ed” Gordon, 82, of Hutchinson, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson Village. He was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Hutchinson, to James and Gertrude (Dorrell) Gordon.
Ed is survived by his loving family.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Crossroads Christian Church, 4310 N. Monroe, Hutchinson, with Tom Dillwith officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
