Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

3/22/2017 Hamilton Kenneth Maurice $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $1,500 to $24,999



3/22/2017 Tinder Timothy Gordon $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



3/22/2017 Chambers Marc Aaron $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



3/22/2017 Green Tiffany Dawn $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



3/22/2017 Green Tiffany Dawn $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/22/2017 Holmes Joshua Dean $0 Failure to Appear



3/22/2017 West Jr Timothy Avila Wade $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/22/2017 Dubree Jr Gary Franklin $0 Failure to Appear



3/22/2017 Danley Heath Roger Gene $1,000 Failure to Appear



3/22/2017 Roloff Jerry Ray $12,500 Failure to Appear



3/22/2017 Roloff Jerry Ray $12,500 Probation Violation



3/22/2017 Roloff Jerry Ray $12,500 Failure to Appear



3/22/2017 Davis Joel Arthur $15,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/22/2017 Davis Joel Arthur $15,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/22/2017 Rogers Dena Marie $0 Failure to Appear



3/22/2017 Hamm Dominque Michelle $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License

