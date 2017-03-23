Construction work begins next week in subdivision just west of Airport Road

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If you live in what is known as the Homefield Subdivision, there will be some work being done in you area starting on March 29.

This will include Duffy St. from south of 11th Ave to north of 4th Ave, Cessna St. from south of 11th Ave to north of 4th Ave, and 10th, 9th, 8th, 7th, and 6th Ave from Duffy to west of Airport Rd.

CJ Backhoe in conjunction with Hutchinson Public Works, Maintenance, Storm Sewer Maintenance, and Streets will begin sediment removal and elevation realignment to re-establish drainage pathways throughout that subdivision.

They’ll also repair of existing culverts, replacement of damaged culverts, and possible addition of new culverts if needed to re-establish drainage pathways.

Installation of erosion control matting and reseeding of disturbed areas will be done and then resurfacing of subdivision streets.

There will be periodic truck traffic along 11th Ave, 4th Ave, and Airport Road as a result.

Periodic subdivision street closing as work progresses in small sections. Driveways will remain accessible.

Street side parking will be inaccessible in area of work.

Construction in this area will continue through July of this year.