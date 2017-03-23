Casting calls for Big Brother 19 coming to Kansas

MANHATTAN -Casting for the popular CBS reality show Big Brother is officially underway and fans of the show here in Kansas will have a chance to make an appearance! big_brother_16_u-s-_logo

Two casting events will be held next month in Manhattan and Pittsburg.

The event in Manhattan will be held on Tuesday, April 11th from 4PM-7PM at Kite’s Bar & Grill. The Pittsburg event will take place eleven days later on Saturday, April 22nd from 2PM-5PM at Pittsburg State University Plaster Center.

You may also apply online here. The deadline for the online applications will be May 5.