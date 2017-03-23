Affidavit in homicide case sealed

NEWTON, Kan. — A Harvey County judge has chosen to seal the probable cause affidavit in the case

against two people arrested for the murder of three people on a rural Harvey County farm last year.

Judge Joe Dickinson ruled that releasing the affidavit could jeopardize the physical, mental or emotional safety or well-being of the victims and witnesses. Dickinson also said that releasing the information could interfere with prospective law enforcement action, criminal investigation or prosecution.

Defendants Jereme Nelson and Myrta Rangel are charged with three counts each of capital murder and first-degree murder in the October deaths of Angela Graevs, Travis Street and Richard Prouty in rural Harvey County.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder is seeking the death penalty in the case.

A preliminary hearing for Rangel is scheduled for Thursday, April 6.