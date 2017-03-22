Two arrested a week ago for drug distribution formally charged



HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two local residents arrested back on March 15 for suspicion of drug distribution.

William Sallee and Mickie Minor, both 32 have been both been charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to sell and personal use drug paraphernalia. Sallee is also charged with interference with law enforcement.

The arrest coming around 12:45 a.m. in the 700 block of East 1st.

Apparently Minor was driving the vehicle and a police officer made a traffic stop Minor told the officer she had no I-D on her and gave consent to search her purse. That led to the discovery of a pipe and small bag with a white powder inside. She was then arrested for being in possession of the drugs.

That led to a search of the vehicle where police reported to finding numerous bags of meth, syringes, a working scale and other paraphernalia associated with the distribution of drugs. They found as many as 13 small bags of suspected meth.

Sallee faces the interference charge for allegedly giving the name Steve Wilkins to law enforcement. A check later gave positive ID of who he was. He told police that he gave the fake name over fears he may have warrants.

Both during a court hearing Wednesday asked for bond reductions, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen reduced the bond for Minor from $18,000 to $10,000, but declined to lower the $18,500 bond set for Sallee because of his past criminal history.

With the formal charges filed, the cases against the two now moves to a waiver-status docket.