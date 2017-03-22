South Hutchinson City Council decides to keep and expand fire department

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council Council on Monday decided to continue providing the fire service locally rather than contracting with the HFD.

The Council Members were very much in favor of keeping the service and approaching enhancing the service through more improvements including more part-time employees and exploring an internship program. The decision came after several meetings where the council took time to weigh its options for dealing with fire fighting service.

Staff was also directed to begin looking at a new facility which would be needed to for the additional staffing. The estimated cost of the new facility is $830,000 to $1 million depending on where the facility would be sited.

The issue of taxes was also discussed thoroughly. The council opted to move forward with the understanding that there would need to be for a mill levy increase to pay for the facility, any additional staffing and better fund equipment replacement.

The Council emphasized that it would be investment in the future though they would attempt to keep costs down by pursuing grant funding and/or low interest loan programs the city has access to.