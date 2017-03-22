Man who threatened Westar employee enters a plea

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 66-year-old man arrested a year ago after he allegedly held a Westar Energy employee against his will was in court Wednesday where he entered a plea.

Marc Miller was charged with one count of aggravated assault, but entered a plea to a lesser charge of felony criminal threat. The case was handled by Harvey County Attorney David Yoder, who agreed to act as a special prosecutor after the local DA’s office recused itself.

Miller held the victim, 61-year-old Brent Bunting, a Westar Energy employee, from leaving his home east of Hutchinson after Bunting replaced an electric meter at his home. He held him at bay with a shotgun, one of many guns that were apparently in the home. That was back on March 22.

Miller is free on bond and with him entering the plea, sentencing will come next month.