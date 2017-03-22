Making contributions to help victims of the recent wildfires

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If you’re still wondering how to best help residents of Reno County who have been affected by the wildfires, here are some suggestion posted on the Reno County VOAD program.

You can make financial contribution to Reno County VOAD, C/O United Way of Reno County, PO Box 2230, Hutchinson, KS 67504.

You can also purchase gift cards to local restaurants at Dillon’s, Walmart, or Target and take them to the United Way office at 924 North Main.

They say they are not in need of clothes at this time, so they ask that you not donate clothing of any kind. They also don’t need any water.

If you’re just not sure your donation’s would be helpful, you can call the United Way office at 620-669-9329.