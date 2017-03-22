Local man busted for drugs and criminal possession of a firearm

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 23-year-old Hutchinson man listed as an absconder from his community corrections for a burglary conviction now finds himself in more trouble.

Eric Matthew Williams is jailed for suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, hallucinogens, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Police spotted a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through an alley where a number of burglaries have been reported. The officer began to follow the vehicle which pulled into a driveway where the driver never exited. Eventually, the car pulled out and the officer then conducted a traffic stop. Once the officer made contact, he could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. They also discovered that Williams had a warrant for his arrest for absconding from corrections. This occurring around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

During the search of the vehicle, they allegedly found the drugs in addition to a 9 mm handgun and magazine with six rounds.

Williams is jailed on a $9.500 bond and should be back in court next week once the state files formal charges.