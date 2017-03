LUBBOCK- Tx. — Alexis Tolfree scored a game high 35 points and Tatyana Lofton added another 26 as Jones Community College brought an end to the HCC women’s basketball season as the Dragons lost 91-82 in the second round of the NJCAA National Tournament.

The Dragons had a slim lead late in the 3rd Quarter but not able to hang on and end the season with a record of 32-2.

Taylor Stahley lead the Dragons with 26 points.