HCC men win first game at the NJCAA Tournament

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Shakur Juiston scored 29 points and Samajae Haynes-Jones added another 26 as the HCC men’s basketball team overcame a slow first half to defeat St Petersburg Fl. 95-78 in the second round of the NJCAA National Basketball Tournament.

HCC started slow, trailing by three in the first half, but got things rolling with about 10 minutes to play and pulled away late for the win.

The Dragons will play Odessa at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Jason Burness led St Pete with 26 points.