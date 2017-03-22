Hans P. Schneider | 1930 – 2017

Hans Philipp Schneider, 87, passed away after braving a long illness on March 16, 2017, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born Feb. 13, 1930, in Karlsruhe, Germany.

On Oct. 31, 1952, he married Frida Zimmerman in Germany.

Hans was a manager at the Postal Credit Union, and retired from the postal service. After being in the foreign exchange student program, Hans and Frida decided to move to Kansas in 1952.

Hans is survived by: wife of 64 years, Frida, of the home; son, Steve Schneider and wife Barb; daughter, LeeAnn Marker and husband Jeff, all of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Loghan Currier and husband Dylan of Derby, Jake Marker and wife Alexa of Wichita, Joe Redd and wife Nicole of Salina, Kristal Walker and husband Andy of Wichita, Luke Marker and wife Melanie of Ft. Collins, CO; eight great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild due in June; and brothers, Dieter Schneider and Rolf Schneider, both of Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sigrid. Cremation has taken place.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Chaplain John W. Hull officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

