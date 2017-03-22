Gary Duane Nichols | 1953 – 2017

Gary Duane Nichols, 63, died Friday, March 17, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born April 16, 1953, in Hutchinson, to Jesse and Wanda (Field) Nichols.

Gary worked as the Supervisor of Central Supply at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was a member of Moose Lodge #982, was the Safety Officer of the Central Kansas Gun Club and was active in Cause for Paws.

On Nov. 24, 1971, Gary married Kathryn J. Jerauld, in Hutchinson. She survives. Other survivors include: sons, Justin of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Troy and wife Brianna of Hutchinson; and brother, Larry Nichols of Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary Chapel, Hutchinson, with Rev. Chad Trunkhill officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with the family present to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Cause for Paws or Salt City Friends of the NRA, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Funeral Service Thursday, March 23, 2017

10:00 AM Elliott Mortuary & Crematory

1219 N. Main St.

Hutchinson, Kansas 67501