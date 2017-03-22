Gary Duane Nichols | 1953 – 2017

Gary Duane Nichols, 63, died Friday, March 17, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born April 16, 1953, in Hutchinson, to Jesse and Wanda (Field) Nichols.
Gary worked as the Supervisor of Central Supply at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was a member of Moose Lodge #982, was the Safety Officer of the Central Kansas Gun Club and was active in Cause for Paws.
On Nov. 24, 1971, Gary married Kathryn J. Jerauld, in Hutchinson. She survives. Other survivors include: sons, Justin of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Troy and wife Brianna of Hutchinson; and brother, Larry Nichols of Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Comments
RICK KITCH says
KATHY,SO SORRY TO HERE ABOUT GARY,HE WAS JUST ONE OF THOSE ( GOOD OLE BOYS ) .MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY…