HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Chief Judge Patty Macke-Dick has announced that the District Court offices will be closed Monday afternoon to allow the memorial service for Kevin Chambers.

As we had told you, Chambers was killed in a one vehicle accident at 4 th & Avery Road west of Hutchinson. He apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck of tree.

Kevin Chambers is the son of District Judge Tim Chambers, so many at the courthouse want to be at the service to support the Chambers family.

His memorial service will be held in Newton Monday.

So, if you have business with the District Court, the offices will be closed Monday afternoon, so you’ll need to schedule accordingly.