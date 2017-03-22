Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

3/21/2017 Thompson Sr Gregory Maurice $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



3/21/2017 Burdette Alexander Mackenzie $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



3/21/2017 Black Maley Mckenzie Kathryn $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/21/2017 Wiley April Dawn $0 Failure to Appear



3/21/2017 Moore Nichole Mae $4,500 Probation Violation



3/21/2017 Palmer Travis Wayne $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/21/2017 Palmer Travis Wayne $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



3/21/2017 Walkup Morgan Glen $15,000 Probation Violation



3/21/2017 Zubia Michele Lynn $0 Failure to Appear



3/21/2017 Williams Eric Matthew $9,500 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/21/2017 Williams Eric Matthew $9,500 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



3/21/2017 Williams Eric Matthew $9,500 Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List)



3/21/2017 Williams Eric Matthew $9,500 Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance



3/21/2017 Williams Eric Matthew $9,500 Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 5 Years of specified KSA



