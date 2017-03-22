Charlene L. Eurton | 1924 – 2017

Charlene Lou Eurton, 92, died Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born Aug. 14, 1924, in Hutchinson, to William D. and Grace H. (Pedicord) Schroll. Charlene was a homemaker.
On Dec. 17, 1944, she married Verlon E. Eurton in Hutchinson. He died Nov. 6, 2004. Charlene is survived by: son, Michael Eurton and wife Judy of Brandon, Florida; grandsons, Eric Eurton and wife Jenny of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, and Bryan Eurton and wife Danielle of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Jewelya, Jay, Josie, Heavenly, Dominic, and Antonio, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Wayne Schroll; sisters, Ruby Watkins and Billie Jean Martens.
