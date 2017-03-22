Charlene L. Eurton | 1924 – 2017

Charlene Lou Eurton, 92, died Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born Aug. 14, 1924, in Hutchinson, to William D. and Grace H. (Pedicord) Schroll. Charlene was a homemaker.

On Dec. 17, 1944, she married Verlon E. Eurton in Hutchinson. He died Nov. 6, 2004. Charlene is survived by: son, Michael Eurton and wife Judy of Brandon, Florida; grandsons, Eric Eurton and wife Jenny of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, and Bryan Eurton and wife Danielle of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Jewelya, Jay, Josie, Heavenly, Dominic, and Antonio, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Wayne Schroll; sisters, Ruby Watkins and Billie Jean Martens.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2017, at Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Blvd., Hutchinson, with Rev. Claire Gadberry officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, with the family present to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Graveside Service Monday, March 20, 2017

1:00 PM

Fairlawn Burial Park

2401 Carey Blvd

Hutchinson, KS 67501