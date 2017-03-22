Alice J. Stoughton | 1931 – 2017

Alice J. Stoughton, 86, of Hutchinson,died March 17, 2017, in Hutchinson. She was born Jan. 23, 1931, in Hutchinson, to J.W. and Katherine (Schoenhoff) Estabrooks. On June 8, 1956, she married William E. “Bill” Stoughton in Haven.

Alice and Bill owned Pondview Farm Orchard until 1975. They traveled and wintered in Texas. In 1993, they returned to Hutchinson to live again on the farm. She was a member of First Congregational Church, Hutchinson.

Bill preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2014. Bill and Alice shared 58 years of marriage. Alice is survived by: daughter, Julie Kimmel and husband Tedd of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Wesley and wife Sara, Katie and Anna; sisters, Wanda Tipton and Lois Elms. She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, J Michael; and grandson, Will Kimmel.

Cremation has taken place. Private family service will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Open Door Pregnancy Center or Dillon Nature Center, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.