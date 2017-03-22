3 Kansas men hospitalized after trash truck rolls

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Three people were injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. on Wednesday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Kenworth Trash Truck driven by Timmy C. McMahon, 57, Topeka, was southbound on U.S. 75 and exited on the ramp to eastbound U.S. 24.

The truck traveled to the left side of the ramp then into the median where it rolled.

McMahon and passengers Eric Michael Tyszko, 49, and Larry D. Housworth, 46, both of Topeka, were transported to Stormont Vail.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.