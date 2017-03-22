MEDIA RELEASE:

March 17, 2017

The 2017 Saltfest Car show committee is excited to announce that last years’s show raised $2,556.00 for the Reno County Veteran’s Memorial Wall!!!

We are gearing up for the car show that will be held this year June 10, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Memorial Site in South Hutchinson. We are seeking donations for the show or items for goodie bags for the participants or items that will be raffled off. your help is greatly needed. All donors will receive acknowledgment at the show as well as radio spots, Thanking your for the service, dedication and sacrifice for our country.

Without donations and support from individuals like you we would not be able to achieve our goal.

If you have any questions please feel free to call Shelly Reed at (620) 960-1939 or after 6 p.m. Joey Reed (620) 664-3647. All donations can be picked up by us or mailed, call for information.

Thank you for your support and for honoring our Veterans!