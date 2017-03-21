Step Up, Women’s Leadership Conference coming next month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – There’s an event for women coming next month called the “Step Up” Women’s Leadership conference.

Sponsors note that women have stepped up and opened businesses at an astounding rate. In fact there are nine million women owned businesses in the United States.

They says this is a chance for women to come get inspired by some of the ladies leading the business world today.

Speakers Include, Beth Shapiro; Regional Vice President,SCORE who is sponsoring the event.

Also included is Coleen Jennison; Kansas Market Vice President, Cox Communications and Colleen Juergensen, President, Kroger’s Dillon Stores Division.

The event will be on Thursday, April 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atrium Hotel & Conference Center at 1400 N Lorraine.

Lunch will also be provided.

For more information, call 620-665-8468.