Milling and overlay on K-61 Highway to resume in Reno and Pratt Counties

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Starting next week, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), following winter weather postponement, will resume construction of a 34.6 mile road milling and overlay project on K-61 Highway in Reno and Pratt Counties. It will start from the North City Limits of Pratt, north to the bridge carrying K-61 Highway over North Fork Ninnescah River in the City of Arlington.

Traffic through this work zone will be controlled by flagmen and pilot car, so drivers can expect delays of less than 15 minutes. The work area will move daily and work will be underway during daylight hours only. All loads over 12′ of total width should seek alternative routes. This preservation project is scheduled to be completed in April, depending on delays caused by adverse weather conditions.

APAC Kansas, Inc., Shears Division from Hutchinson is the prime contractor for this over five million dollar project, which is funded by T-WORKS, the transportation program passed by the Kansas Legislature.