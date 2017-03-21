Kan. man admits distributing child porn while posing as woman

KANSAS CITY– An Kansas man pleaded guilty Monday to distributing child pornography on the Internet while posing as a 46-year-old woman, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Frank Joseph Kurtz, 70, Overland Park, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. In his plea, he admitted that an investigation by the Israeli National Police first identified emails in which Kurtz used the alias “Lisayearning46” to send child pornography to another person. The FBI in Kansas followed an electronic trail to Kurtz, who registered with Yahoo under the name “Lisa Lewis” and used photos he found on the Internet as his profile picture.

Kurtz is scheduled for sentencing July 10. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 97 months in federal prison. Beall commended the FBI, the Heart of America Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan for their work on the case.