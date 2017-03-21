Helicopter will fly low to capture images of selected transmission lines, substations

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Beginning Tuesday, a specially equipped helicopter will fly along sections of Westar Energy’s transmission system. The images it captures will help identify areas that may need maintenance and create a more modern record of the transmission system.

Flights are planned through early April. Flights will generally be from two hours after

dawn until two hours before sunset and may occur on the weekends. The flight schedule begins

with work in south-central Kansas, then progresses through southeast and northeast Kansas,

including the Topeka and Atchison areas.

The small blue, white and yellow helicopter will be flown for the reliability project.