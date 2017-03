Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————





3/20/2017 Vogt Jonie Charlotte $0 Failure to Appear



3/20/2017 Lamas Sophia Alyssa $0 Failure to Appear



3/20/2017 Heiderscheit Carrie Lynn $500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



3/20/2017 Heiderscheit Carrie Lynn $500 Failure to Appear



3/20/2017 Heiderscheit Carrie Lynn $500 Failure to Appear



3/20/2017 Marquez Rodney Dean $22,500 Probation Violation



3/20/2017 Marquez Rodney Dean $22,500 DL Violation; Drive in Violation of Restrictions



3/20/2017 Marquez Rodney Dean $22,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/20/2017 Marquez Rodney Dean $22,500 Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list)



3/20/2017 Marquez Rodney Dean $22,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/20/2017 Wilson Taylor James $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/20/2017 Wilson Taylor James $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



3/20/2017 Wilson Taylor James $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



3/20/2017 Wood Amy Annette $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency

3/20/2017 Kingsbury Connor Douglas $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



3/20/2017 Kingsbury Connor Douglas $0 Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 5 Years of specified KSA



3/20/2017 Kingsbury Connor Douglas $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



3/20/2017 Kingsbury Connor Douglas $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/20/2017 Sifuentes Michael Raymond $0 Failure to Appear



3/20/2017 Pounds David Eugene $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs



3/20/2017 Pounds David Eugene $0 Flee & Elude; Elude Capture for the Commission of a felony



3/20/2017 Pounds David Eugene $0 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



3/20/2017 Ullom Timothy Paul $0 Failure to Appear

