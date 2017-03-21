Convicted murderer charges with battery of corrections officers wants new attorney

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 45-year-old inmate serving time for some serious convictions has a and charged in Reno County with two counts of battery of a corrections officer apparently wants a new attorney.

The crimes by Richard Powell are alleged to have occurred at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility back on Sept. 11, 2015, the same day that a fire was reported in Central Unit, C-cell house. However, the two incidents are not connected. Powell allegedly battered two prison officers on that date.

A hearing over him getting a new attorney is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Powell is serving time for intentional premeditated murder, criminal possession of a firearm, traffic in contraband, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault. All of these crimes occurring in Wyandotte County in 1992 and 1998.