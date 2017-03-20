Record warm Sunday weather across Kansas

SALINE COUNTY – The National Weather service reported record high temperatures across the state on Sunday.

The 3p.m. temperature in Salina was 90 degrees and it eventually climbed to 92, according to the National Weather Service.

That broke the previous high temperature of 86 degrees for March 19 of 86 degrees in 1907.

It was the earliest 90-degree temperature ever recorded in Salina.

The high temperature of 93 in Garden City tied a record from 1972.

The high temperature of 90 in Russell broke a record from 1972. The 90 degrees in Concordia broke a record of 81 set in 1921. It was also 92 in Manhattan, 90 degrees in Topeka and Emporia and 89 in Lawrence. Most of those locations didn’t reach 90 degrees until the first week of June in 2016.

Here are some highs today across western Kansas. Temperatures on average were 30 to 35 degrees above normal. #kswx pic.twitter.com/Tvx8z1w0nf — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) March 20, 2017