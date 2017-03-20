McPherson’s effort to stop crime with 9 pm Routine

MCPHERSON, Kan. – Although McPherson is a small town compared to larger cities such as Topeka, Wichita and even Hutchinson, they say that burglaries & thefts continue to be an issue for that community.

With that in mind, they remind residents to use precautions to help themselves & law enforcement keep the community safe. They say It’s their goal to apprehend criminals when they commit crime, but also to deter them from criminal activity altogether, & prevent citizens from becoming victims.

They are encouraging residents to begin the #9pm Routine.

They say the Pasco County Florida Sheriff’s Office originally introduced the #9pm Routine & police believe it would be successful in McPherson as well.

The idea is to remind residents to check their property including cars, sheds, front, & back doors every night at 9 pm, assuring they have locked up everything before going to bed. They say this small step can make a huge difference.

Occasionally, they catch criminals in the act. However, if a resident locks up their items & removes them from sight, they apply a tremendous effort in removing a criminal’s opportunity even to commit a crime.

This could apply to any city, so something to consider no matter where you live.