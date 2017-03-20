Man arrested for threatening family member with a crowbar



HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 31-year-old man was jailed over the weekend after he apparently got into an altercation with a family member,

Kyle Skeen faces a possible charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he got into a fight and is accused of chasing the victim around while holding a crowbar. This occurring Sunday in the 200 block of South Ford.

In court, he denied that he even had a crowbar and wanted to take a lie detector test. He says he never chased the victim saying he loves her.

Skeen had prior incidents involving domestic violence and has failed to abide by court orders that he have no contact with the victims. Because of that, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied his request for a reduction of the $7,500 bond.

Skeen has prior felony convictions for theft and drugs and he’ll be back in court on March 27, for the reading of any formal charges.