Kansas man sentenced for transporting teen for prostitution

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office says a Kansas man has been sentenced to 47 months in prison for sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl.

Thirty-year-old Reginald Eugene Newman of Topeka had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

In his plea deal, he admitted he and his wife, Tiara Jade Newman, took the girl in March 2015 from Topeka to Junction City, Kansas, for prostitution. A few days later, his wife took her to Manhattan where she told a customer the victim was new and she was showing her the business.

Prosecutors say the Newmans kept all the money from the commercial sex acts.

Tiara Newman was sentenced earlier this month to 34 months in prison.