Kansas man convicted of 10 child sex crime charges

TREGO COUNTY– A Kansas man was convicted Friday of 10 child sex crime-related charges, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

A Trego County jury found David Wayne Tidball, 54, WaKeeney, guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, three counts of child abuse, one count of aggravated intimidation of a witness, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, and two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor. Three of the charges fall under Jessica’s Law, because the victim was under 14 years of age. Judge Glenn R. Braun presided over the trial. Sentencing has not yet been set.

The crimes were committed between July 2013 and July 2015. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the WaKeeney Police Department. The Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center conducted forensic interviews of the victims. Assistant Attorney General Lee J. Davidson of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.