Kansas domestic terror suspect wants new attorneys

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The court-appointed attorneys for a Kansas man accused of plotting to bomb to an apartment complex filled with Somali immigrants have asked a court to let them withdraw from the case.

The filing Monday by attorneys for Patrick Stein comes in the wake of an arraignment last week on a superseding indictment. Stein told the magistrate judge he was unwilling to be represented by attorneys Edward Robinson and Kristen Wheeler.

Stein told the court they were providing “ineffective assistance of counsel,” and he wanted to hire his own attorney.

Monday’s written filing exposes rifts between Stein and his attorneys over how to defend the case.

Stein wants to challenge the validity of a search warrant for his home and insists on bringing the case to trial as soon as possible.