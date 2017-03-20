Hutch man busted on drug distribution charges after chase with police

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 58-year-old Hutchinson man with two other cases pending was jailed Sunday evening after he apparently led officers on a chase in the city and county that ended in the 500 block of West 15th.

Speeds during the chase were as high as 40-to-60 mph in the city and 100-to-110 in the county according to statements made in court.

Once Daniel Wilson Sr. was stopped, law enforcement discovered of methamphetamine, marijuana, and mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles.

Wilson faces potential charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, felony flee and elude,, felony interference with police, possession of marijuana and mushrooms, personal use of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons, driving while suspended, reckless driving, expired tag and no proof of insurance.

Bond in the case was set at $24,200. but during a first court appearance, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen noted that he was just before her on other cases. He has two cases pending one where he is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a depressant, possession of marijuana and felony interference. In a third case, he is charged with theft of property for taking a 10 foot enclosed trailer back on Dec. 30. Because of those cases and also because of putting others in danger with the chase, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen raised the bond to $45,000.

He’ll be back in court next Monday to see if the state has filed formal charges.