Gas prices remain flat, with no significant change

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Gas prices around the state have stayed fairly flat. Some areas have seen a tiny decrease. The premium over what drivers paid in 2016 is starting to shrink.

Here in Hutchinson, the average price per gallon is $2.15, although a few stations had a lower price of $2.13.

The highest price in the state was at Smith Center at $2.40 per gallon and Galena had the lowest at $2.00

Pump prices remain relatively stable, with Monday’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline holding at $2.29 per gallon.

Triple A Kansas reports that the average price is down by fractions of a penny compared to one week ago, but has moved one cent higher compared to last month. Drivers are paying 31 cents more per gallon at the pump compared to this same date last year.