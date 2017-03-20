Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

3/20/2017 Watkins Joshua Harold $0 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision



3/20/2017 Pearman Dakota Jordan $1,500 Theft; By Deception; Less than $1,500



3/20/2017 Ainsworth Abigail Lee Brown $2,750 Failure to Appear



3/20/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $24,200 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g



3/20/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $24,200 Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use



3/20/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $24,200 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/20/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $24,200 Flee & Elude; Elude Capture for the Commission of a felony



3/20/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $24,200 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



3/20/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $24,200 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



3/20/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $24,200 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/20/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $24,200 Criminal Use of Weapons; Sell/Manuf/Purchase/Poss any bludgeon/sandclub/metal knuckles/throwing star/knife



3/20/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $24,200 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/20/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $24,200 Reckless Driving



3/20/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $24,200 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



3/20/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $24,200 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



3/20/2017 Mills Cameron Michael $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



3/20/2017 Mills Cameron Michael $0 Possess, Consume, Obtain, Purchase Alcoholic Liquor or CMB while under 21 YOA



3/20/2017 Mills Cameron Michael $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



3/19/2017 Kee Maxwell Luther $0 Possess, Consume, Obtain, Purchase Alcoholic Liquor or CMB while under 21 YOA



3/19/2017 Ruiz Alessandro Bryant $0 Possess, Consume, Obtain, Purchase Alcoholic Liquor or CMB while under 21 YOA



3/19/2017 Leslie Tara Diane $2,000 Violation of Protection Order; Violate Court Order Issued as part of Criminal Proceeding



3/19/2017 Leslie Tara Diane $2,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500



3/19/2017 Killingsworth Brentt Edward $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/19/2017 Killingsworth Brentt Edward $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Conceal /alter/destroy evidence Misd. case



3/19/2017 Leslie Tara Diane $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500



3/19/2017 Leslie Tara Diane $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



3/19/2017 Leslie Tara Diane $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



3/19/2017 Hogue Ethan Allen $0 Assault; Simple



3/19/2017 Reed Melony Rochelle $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



3/19/2017 Zubia Michele Lynn $0 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



3/19/2017 Chacon Alberto Andres $0 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Skeen Kyle Allan $7,500 Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon



3/19/2017 Downing Darlene Nicole $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense



3/19/2017 Wilson Derrick James $2,000 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Wilson Derrick James $2,000 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Wilson Derrick James $2,000 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $70,000 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $70,000 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $70,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/19/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $70,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/19/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $70,000 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $70,000 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $70,000 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $70,000 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



3/19/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $70,000 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $70,000 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $70,000 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Brown James Gattin $106,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



3/19/2017 Brown James Gattin $106,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/19/2017 Brown James Gattin $106,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/19/2017 Brown James Gattin $106,500 Failure to Appear



3/19/2017 Allen Bryson Paul $10,250 Flee & Elude; Drives around a tire deflating device



3/19/2017 Allen Bryson Paul $10,250 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/19/2017 Allen Bryson Paul $10,250 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999



3/19/2017 Allen Bryson Paul $10,250 Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose



3/19/2017 Allen Bryson Paul $10,250 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



3/19/2017 Allen Bryson Paul $10,250 Failure to Appear



3/18/2017 Wilson Savanah Lea $7,250 Burglary; Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



3/18/2017 Wilson Savanah Lea $7,250 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



3/18/2017 Wilson Savanah Lea $7,250 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



3/18/2017 Wilson Savanah Lea $7,250 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



3/18/2017 Sloan Bryan Edward $7,250 Burglary; Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



3/18/2017 Sloan Bryan Edward $7,250 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



3/18/2017 Sloan Bryan Edward $7,250 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



3/18/2017 Sloan Bryan Edward $7,250 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



3/18/2017 Mohney Stephen James $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



3/18/2017 Mohney Stephen James $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/18/2017 Mohney Stephen James $0 Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway



3/18/2017 Mullins Marc Matthew $5,000 Probation Violation



3/18/2017 Drake Corey Wayne $3,500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose



3/18/2017 Drake Corey Wayne $3,500 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



3/18/2017 Drake Corey Wayne $3,500 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999



3/18/2017 Dawe Tobie Ray $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/18/2017 Baugh Khalil Malik Vaneverett $6,500 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



3/18/2017 Baugh Khalil Malik Vaneverett $6,500 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



3/18/2017 Baugh Khalil Malik Vaneverett $6,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/18/2017 Baugh Khalil Malik Vaneverett $6,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/18/2017 Baugh Khalil Malik Vaneverett $6,500 Failure to Appear



3/18/2017 Nelson Jr Clancy Wesley $75 Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway



3/18/2017 Rodemoyer Matthew Stanton $6,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/18/2017 Rodemoyer Matthew Stanton $6,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/18/2017 Lindsey Christopher Deshan $1,600 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



3/18/2017 Lindsey Christopher Deshan $1,600 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/18/2017 Lindsey Christopher Deshan $1,600 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



3/18/2017 Lindsey Christopher Deshan $1,600 Failure to Appear



3/18/2017 McDow Steven Andrew $0 Public Intoxication (KSA 08-1543)



3/18/2017 Stephen Megan Nicole $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/18/2017 Stephen Megan Nicole $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



3/18/2017 Mack Jr Charles Lee $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/18/2017 Mack Jr Charles Lee $0 Liability Insurance; Operate Vehicle without



3/18/2017 Mack Jr Charles Lee $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



3/17/2017 Torres Pleasure Marie Uluwehi $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/17/2017 Wells Jerry William Lee $0 Failure to Appear



3/17/2017 Janzen Bradley Jay $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/17/2017 Nemudrov Corey Dean $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500



3/17/2017 Nemudrov Corey Dean $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500



3/17/2017 Nemudrov Corey Dean $0 Burglary; Non-Dwelling, to commit theft of a firearm



3/17/2017 Tanner Lowe Shelly Anne $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/17/2017 Hagebusch William Raymond $0 Probation Violation



3/17/2017 Polzin Kelly Joseph $0 Probation Violatio



3/17/2017 Armstrong Lisa Dawn $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate a PFA Order



3/17/2017 Garcia Jr Sergio Evelio $0 Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement



3/17/2017 Gustason Kristina Marie $0 Failure to Appear



3/17/2017 Burton Galen Craig $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Falsely report a Felony crime intending on action



3/17/2017 Brown Brittany Kay $0 Criminal Damage to Property; To injure or defraud; < $1,000



3/17/2017 Kornelson Jennifer Lynn $0 Failure to Appear



3/17/2017 Kornelson Jennifer Lynn $0 Failure to Appear



3/16/2017 Johnson Jr Jonah $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



3/16/2017 Skeen Kyle Allan $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



3/16/2017 Burdick Kevin Wayne $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate a PFA Order



3/16/2017 Sanchez Jr Gabriel $0 Failure to Appear



3/16/2017 Schremmer Todd Joseph $0 Probation Violation



3/16/2017 Schremmer Todd Joseph $0 Probation Violation



3/16/2017 Schremmer Todd Joseph $0 Probation Violation



3/16/2017 Wedgewood Dustin Edward $0 Failure to Appear



3/16/2017 Wedgewood Dustin Edward $0 Failure to Appear



3/16/2017 Wedgewood Dustin Edward $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



3/16/2017 Mueller Matthew Christian $0 Probation Violation



3/16/2017 Mueller Matthew Christian $0 Probation Violation



3/16/2017 Mueller Matthew Christian $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/16/2017 Donovan Cynthia Elaine $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/16/2017 Donovan Cynthia Elaine $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



3/16/2017 Pritchard Destiny Rose $0 Probation Violation



3/16/2017 Lehman Dawson Luke $7,500 Battery; AGGRAVATED, Reckless Bodily Harm with a Deadly Weapon



3/16/2017 Lehman Dawson Luke $7,500 Battery; AGGRAVATED, Reckless Bodily Harm with a Deadly Weapon



3/16/2017 Lehman Dawson Luke $7,500 Homicide; Involuntary Manslaughter, Recklessly



3/16/2017 Nemudrov Corey Dean $0 Probation Violation



3/16/2017 Bell Perry Caitlynne Renea $0 Probation Violation



3/16/2017 Penner Sara Katelyn $5,000 Probation Violation



3/16/2017 Penner Sara Katelyn $5,000 Failure to Appear



3/16/2017 Penner Sara Katelyn $5,000 Failure to Appear



3/16/2017 Caldwell Dustin James $50,000 Failure to Appear



3/16/2017 Caldwell Dustin James $50,000 Failure to Appear



3/16/2017 Oliver Jerlene Lenay $0 Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon



3/15/2017 Weis Kenneth George $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate Court Order Issued as part of Criminal Proceeding



3/15/2017 Vargas Danthony Ramello Spencer $0 Failure to Appear



3/15/2017 Humphries Tyler Aaron $0 False Impersonation



3/15/2017 Humphries Tyler Aaron $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $1,500 to $24,999



3/15/2017 Humphries Tyler Aaron $0 Theft of Firearm; value < $25K; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control



3/15/2017 Humphries Tyler Aaron $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $25,000 to $99,999



3/15/2017 Humphries Tyler Aaron $0 Theft; By Deception; Less than $1,500



3/15/2017 Humphries Tyler Aaron $0 Probation Violation



3/15/2017 Mitchell Mindy Lane $2,700 Drugs; Distribute Marijuana or Analog thereof; 25g to < 450g



3/15/2017 Mitchell Mindy Lane $2,700 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



3/15/2017 Mitchell Mindy Lane $2,700 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



3/15/2017 Minor Mickie Rae $18,000 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; < 1g



3/15/2017 Minor Mickie Rae $18,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



3/15/2017 Minor Mickie Rae $18,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/15/2017 Minor Mickie Rae $18,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/15/2017 Sallee William Anthony $23,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



3/15/2017 Sallee William Anthony $23,500 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; < 1g



3/15/2017 Sallee William Anthony $23,500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



3/15/2017 Sallee William Anthony $23,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/15/2017 Sallee William Anthony $23,500 Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use



3/14/2017 Merino Eric Alfredo $0 Failure to Appear



3/14/2017 Merino Eric Alfredo $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



3/14/2017 Kent Branda Jane $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/14/2017 Kent Branda Jane $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



3/14/2017 Farrell Laurie Ann $0 Identity theft; Defraud to receive benefits < $100,000



3/14/2017 Farrell Laurie Ann $0 Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing



3/14/2017 Farrell Laurie Ann $0 Burglary; Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



3/14/2017 Giesel Jennifer Kae $0 Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list) with Prior Conviction



3/14/2017 Yoder Matthew Keith $0 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision



3/14/2017 Leader Jacinda Reni $0 Probation Violation



3/14/2017 Harper Dustin James $0 Probation Violation



3/14/2017 Dilorenzo John Enrico $0 Probation Violation



3/14/2017 Howard Timothy Ray $0 Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation



3/14/2017 Smith Lance Aaron $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



3/14/2017 Smith Lance Aaron $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



3/14/2017 Smith Lance Aaron $0 Burglary; Non-Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



3/14/2017 Windom Sr Michael Richard $7,500 Failure to Appear



3/14/2017 Windom Sr Michael Richard $7,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $1,500 to $24,999



3/14/2017 Windom Sr Michael Richard $7,500 Theft; By Deception; $1,500 to $24,999



3/14/2017 Windom Sr Michael Richard $7,500 Making False Information



3/14/2017 Windom Sr Michael Richard $7,500 Theft; By Deception; $1,500 to $24,999



3/14/2017 Windom Sr Michael Richard $7,500 Making False Information



3/14/2017 Kinast Elisha LeAnn $0 Probation Violation



3/13/2017 Wooten Allen Rene $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct

